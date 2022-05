The Police are seeking information to find GEORGE KARALLIS, 56, from Limassol regarding counterfeiting, circulation of a forged document, obtaining goods with false pretenses, and theft from a deal. The felonies have taken place between 13/2/2018 and 19/7/2020 in Limassol.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Limassol CID at 25-805057, or the nearest Police Station or the Citizen Line at 1460.