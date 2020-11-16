News Local 56-year-old imprisoned for drugs

56-year-old imprisoned for drugs

The Larnaca Permanent Criminal Court sentenced a 56-year-old man to 6.5 year in prison regarding a case of illegal import and possession of cannabis and ecstasy pills.

The drugs arrived to Cyprus from a European country through post in July 2018.

They were in two packages but were spotted by Customs and Anti-Narcotics Unit (YKAN) officials.

The first package had one kilo of cannabis and the second one two kilos of cannabis and 280 grs of ecstasy pills.

On 17 July the accused went to a post office in Larnaca to receive the first package but was arrested by members of the YKAN. While he was in prison, three days later, the second package arrived. YKAN members took him to the post office, to receive the package which was opened in his presence.

The man appeared before the Larnaca Permanent Criminal Court which found the man guilty.

By gavriella
