559 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 264, 175 men and 89 women with an average age of 79.The Health Ministry announced 559 new Coronavirus cases out of 49,383 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 6 April, taking confirmed infections to 48,837.

The 559 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

104 through tracing of primary contacts (704 tests today)

Three from checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,015 tests today).

10 within the framework of rechecking passengers on the 7 th day of their arrival from the UK, after their mandatory quarantine (194 tests today)

day of their arrival from the UK, after their mandatory quarantine (194 tests today) 140 through private initiative (2,510 tests today)

Four from public hospital labs (244 tests today)

Three from GP referrals’ program (225 tests today)

15 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (935 tests today)

280 confirmed cases found through 43,556 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 280 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 47 Limassol 67 Nicosia 104 Paphos 14 Famagusta 6 National Guard 0 Industrial area of Limassol 0 Industrial area of Strovolos 0 Education 40 Special schools 0 Old people’s homes 2

In total, 60 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 28 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including seven who are not on respirator, 32 in the COVID-19 unit, and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 43 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit, three patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and one in the Increased Care Unit, while 17 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and two at the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO