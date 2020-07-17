54-year-old wanted woman evading arrest captured

Paphos Police has arrested a 54-year-old woman for obstruction of a legal process. The 54-year-old has been wanted since June 7th, following a complaint made by a 37-year-old woman.

The 54-year-old allegedly threatened the complainant with obstruction of a legal process by threatening to withdraw from a court case that is currently pending telling the 37-year-old that “she would show her”, wanting, according to the police, to use this to influence her in relation to the course of the case.

Upon investigating her further it was revealed that the 54-year-old is an illegal immigrant.

The investigation is ongoing.

Source: Philenews