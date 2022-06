The Paphos District Court ordered the imprisonment for one month of a 54-year-old man, permanent resident of Paphos, for driving under the influence of alcohol and causing an accident.

According to a spokesman of the Paphos CID, after causing the accident, the man underwent a breathalyzer test which indicated 96 milligrams of alcohol in his blood, over the allowed limit of 22 milligrams.

Furthermore, the man will be deprived of his driving license for four months.