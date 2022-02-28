54-year-old arrested for drunk driving

A 54-year-old man, resident of Deryneia, was arrested as suspect for drunk driving and disturbing peace.

According to the spokesman of the Famagusta Police, late on Sunday evening, members of the Police force responded to a complaint by a resident of Paralimni who said a 37-year-old was disturbing the neighborhood. When members of the Police arrived on the scene, the 54-year-old also drove there confronting the policemen because as he said the 37-year-old was his relative.

He got out of the car, started shouting and despite advice he continued until he was arrested. He was tested for alcohol and the test showed 61μg instead of the permitted 22μg. He was accused in writing and was released.

Members of the Famagusta Police Station are investigating the case.