54-year-old arrested for breaking into a house and stealing a car

A 54-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a case of breaking into a house and stealing a car. The suspect was arrested on the basis of an arrest warrant on Friday morning when the Police found him at his home.

According to the evidence so far, it seems that a car was stolen from a house between 3 and 4 April and that this car was used on the morning of 4 April for a burglary of a house in Paphos from where money, jewelry, watches and other objects were taken.

Following the man’s arrest, his house was searched and several items were found about which the suspect did not provide satisfactory explanations.

The Paphos CID is investigating the case.