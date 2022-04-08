NewsLocal54-year-old arrested for breaking into a house and stealing a car

54-year-old arrested for breaking into a house and stealing a car

A 54-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a case of breaking into a house and stealing a car. The suspect was arrested on the basis of an arrest warrant on Friday morning when the Police found him at his home.

According to the evidence so far, it seems that a car was stolen from a house between 3 and 4 April and that this car was used on the morning of 4 April for a burglary of a house in Paphos from where money, jewelry, watches and other objects were taken.

Following the man’s arrest, his house was searched and several items were found about which the suspect did not provide satisfactory explanations.

The Paphos CID is investigating the case.

By gavriella
Previous articleSo far 86 people vaccinated with Novavax, Health Ministry official says
Next article71-year-old missing from Dali (photos)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros