538 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced 538 new Coronavirus cases out of 88,694 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 2 December, taking confirmed infections to 135,503.
The 538 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:
- 55 taken through the process of tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (682 tests today)
- 14 taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (4,605 tests today)
- 75 through private initiative (2,384 tests today)
- 13 taken within the framework of public hospital labs (288 tests today)
- 257 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (49,688 tests today)
- 124 confirmed cases found through 30,977 antigen rapid tests.
Additionally the following tests took place but no confirmed cases were found:
- 69 tests were taken within the framework of GP referrals program
- One tests conducted within the framework of checking closed structures.
Analytically the 124 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:
|Confirmed Cases
|Larnaca
|9
|Limassol
|10
|Nicosia
|40
|Paphos
|14
|Famagusta
|3
|Old people’s homes
|4
|Schools
|43
|National Guard
|0
|Closed structures
|1
|Sampling at airports
|0
In total, 29 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including seven in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit.
Some 19 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 10 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 15 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and three patients at the COVID-19 unit. Finally, 21 patients are being treated in the ICUs including three patients who are not intubated.