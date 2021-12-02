538 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced 538 new Coronavirus cases out of 88,694 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 2 December, taking confirmed infections to 135,503.

The 538 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

55 taken through the process of tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (682 tests today)

14 taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (4,605 tests today)

75 through private initiative (2,384 tests today)

13 taken within the framework of public hospital labs (288 tests today)

257 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (49,688 tests today)

124 confirmed cases found through 30,977 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests took place but no confirmed cases were found:

69 tests were taken within the framework of GP referrals program

One tests conducted within the framework of checking closed structures.

Analytically the 124 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 9 Limassol 10 Nicosia 40 Paphos 14 Famagusta 3 Old people’s homes 4 Schools 43 National Guard 0 Closed structures 1 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 29 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including seven in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 19 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 10 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 15 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and three patients at the COVID-19 unit. Finally, 21 patients are being treated in the ICUs including three patients who are not intubated.