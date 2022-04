Following tips, the Police confiscated 534 crackers in total from places in Nicosia and Limassol.

Specifically, on the basis of a court warrant, the Police in Limassil searched the house of a 28-year-old in Pachna village where they found 505 crackers, smoke cannisters, and fireworks. The young man was arrested.

Also, the Police in Nicosia confiscated 29 crackers from a student in the capital.

Investigations continue.