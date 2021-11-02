53-year-old woman arrested for theft of 70,000 from house of Russian

The 53-year-old friend of a couple of Russians who is considered by the Police as the number one suspect of the robbery of their home last Friday during which 70,000 euros were stolen, has been found and arrested. The Russian woman is imprisoned while the authorities continue the investigation to fully solve the theft in which three men, also Russian are involved.

According to the police, three men of Russian origin entered the man’s house and after hitting him stole the 70,000 he had taken from the bank, since he was leaving for Russia permanently that afternoon after the death of his wife.

The Deputy Chief of Police said that an arrest warrant had been issued against the 53-year-old woman since she had friendly relations with the Russian man and she was the only one who knew that he had that amount of money.