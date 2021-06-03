53 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 362, 240 men and 122 women with an average age of 77.5. The Health Ministry also announced 53 new Coronavirus cases out of 43,163 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 3 June, taking confirmed infections to 72,626.

The 53 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

Εight through tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (103 tests today)

Three taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,300)

11 through private initiative (1,468 tests today)

Three taken from public hospital labs (244 tests today)

Two from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (456 tests today)

26 confirmed cases found through 37,382 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place but no confirmed cases have been found:

103 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referral

107 tests from the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias

Analytically the 26 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 0 Limassol 15 Nicosia 8 Paphos 0 Famagusta 1 Old people’s homes 0 Industrial Area of Agios Athanasios 1 Industrial Area of Mesogi 0 Education 1 Special schools 0

In total, 13 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including two at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 15 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including three who are not on respirator, nine in the COVID-19 unit, and two in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 17 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit.

