529 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 266, 176 men and 90 women with an average age of 79.The Health Ministry announced 529 new Coronavirus cases out of 47,181 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 7 April, taking confirmed infections to 49,366.

The 529 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

132 through tracing of primary contacts (756 tests today)

Two from checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (515 tests today).

98 through private initiative (1,909 tests today)

10 from public hospital labs (242 tests today)

Two from antigen rapid test conducted privately (239 tests today)

285 confirmed cases found through 43,520 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 285 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 53 Limassol 86 Nicosia 79 Paphos 22 Famagusta 17 National Guard 1 Industrial area of Dali 2 Industrial area of Ypsonas 1 Education 23 Special schools 0 Old people’s homes 1

In total, 68 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 26 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including two who are not on respirator, 34 in the COVID-19 unit, and four in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 41 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and nine in the Increased Care Unit, while one patient is being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit, while 15 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one at the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO