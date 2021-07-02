529 new cases of COVID-19, no death on Friday

The Health Ministry announced 529 new Coronavirus cases out of 45,212 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 2 July, taking confirmed infections to 76,862.

The 529 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

Nine taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,096 tests today)

65 through private initiative (3,203 tests today)

14 taken from public hospital labs (232 tests today)

18 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (561 tests today)

423 confirmed cases found through 38,120 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 423 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 75 Limassol 84 Nicosia 171 Paphos 14 Famagusta 76 Industrial area of Aradippou 0 Samples at airports 1 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 2 Education 0

In total, 28 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 10 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including three who are out of respirator and four in the COVID-19 unit.

Some seven patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO