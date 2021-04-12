528 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 273, 180 men and 93 women with an average age of 79.The Health Ministry announced 528 new Coronavirus cases out of 58,097 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday,12 April, taking confirmed infections to 52,033.

The 528 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

98 through tracing of primary contacts (784 tests today)

Eight from checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,456 tests today).

76 through private initiative (1,147 tests today)

22 from public hospital labs (368 tests today)

Three taken within the framework of the GP referrals program (208 tests today)

Six from antigen rapid test conducted privately (554 tests today)

315 confirmed cases found through 51,550 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 315 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 52 Limassol 75 Nicosia 106 Paphos 28 Famagusta 14 National Guard 7 Industrial area of Strovolos 3 Special schools 1 Education 26 Athletes 3 Old people’s homes 0

In total, 70 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 33 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including five who are not on respirator, 31 in the COVID-19 unit, and seven in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 47 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital, six in the Increased Care Unit, while three patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit, while 15 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and two at the Increased Care Unit.

