 525 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths on Friday

The Health Ministry announced the death of four persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 437, 286 men and 151 women with an average age of 77.1. The Health Ministry also announced 525 new Coronavirus cases out of 59,278 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 6 August, taking confirmed infections to 104,994.

The 525 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

Nine taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,419 tests today)

126 through private initiative (3,727 tests today)

18 taken from public hospital labs (239 tests today)

291 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (35,248 tests today)

81 confirmed cases found through 16,645 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 81 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 12 Limassol 19 Nicosia 21 Paphos 15 Famagusta 7 Old people’s homes 3 National Guard 3 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 1

In total, 64 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 14 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital Increased Care Unit and 26 in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 62 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 19 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 22 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 26 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit, while two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

Finally, 51 patients are being treated in the ICUs including three who are not intubated.