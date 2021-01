Police are looking for information that could help locate Andreas Mitsides, 52, from Nicosia, whose photo is being released, regarding a case under investigation related to the arson of a vehicle and threats, offences that were committed in Nicosia between 1 and 4 January 2021.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

(philenews)