52-year-old in prison for eight years for human trafficking

The Limassol Assizes Court yesterday sentenced a 52-year-old man to eight years in prison for human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

A woman who was recognized as a victim of human trafficking arrived in Cyprus and testified against the accused. She testified under oath that the accused brought her to Cyprus promising to find her a job. Instead he was forcing her to prostitution for approximately 18 months.

The man’s arrest took place after a tip was given to the Office of Combating Trafficking in Human Beings.