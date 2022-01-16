NewsLocal52-year-old arrested for stealing from supermarkets

52-year-old arrested for stealing from supermarkets

Supermarket
Supermarket

Following a coordinated operation and after evaluating relevant information, members of the Police yesterday stopped a 52-year-old woman for check in the parking of a supermarket.

The woman had a trolley full of products but when she was asked to present a receipt she admitted that she had stolen the goods. The woman was arrested and following a search in her car bags with various products from another supermarket were found.

The suspect admitted that recently she had stolen more products from two supermarkets in Nicosia.

The Strovolos and Lakatamia Police Station continue the investigations.

By gavriella
Previous articleDjokovic’s visa cancelled and he will be expelled from Australia
Next articleIncreased traffic at Troodos

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros