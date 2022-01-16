52-year-old arrested for stealing from supermarkets

Following a coordinated operation and after evaluating relevant information, members of the Police yesterday stopped a 52-year-old woman for check in the parking of a supermarket.

The woman had a trolley full of products but when she was asked to present a receipt she admitted that she had stolen the goods. The woman was arrested and following a search in her car bags with various products from another supermarket were found.

The suspect admitted that recently she had stolen more products from two supermarkets in Nicosia.

The Strovolos and Lakatamia Police Station continue the investigations.