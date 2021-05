A 52-year-old Turkish Cypriot was arrested for breaking into a bar and stealing alcohol and a mixer of a total value of 3,111 euros. The felony was committed between 22 and 23 January 2021, in the district of Agia Triada in Limassol.

The suspect’s DNA was found at the scene.

The Limassol CID continues the investigations.

(philenews)