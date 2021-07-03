52 people fined for covid violations, almost 3,500 checks

52 citizens and three business owners were fined for covid-19 violations over the past 24 hours, as authorities conducted 3,368 checks across the free areas of the Republic.

In the district breakdown, 1,089 checks were conducted in Nicosia, with 11 citizens and a business owner fined, while Limassol saw 343 checks with 9 individuals fined, Larnaca 647 checks and 8 fines against citizens, Paphos 315 with one business owner fined and 580 checks in the free Famagusta area, with 21 people and one business owner fined.

107 checks were conducted in the Morphou district, without violations, while the Traffic Department conducted 252 checks without charging anyone.