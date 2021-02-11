News World 52 people detained at education bill protest rally in Athens

52 people detained at education bill protest rally in Athens

Some 52 individuals were detained for questioning during the student protest rally held in central Athens on Wednesday, reported the police.

Police at the parliament’s forecourt were attacked by a group of 200 people, who broke away from the main protest of approximately 5,000 attendees, but were repelled by restricted use of tear gas, the police said in a statement.

Police were thrown molotov petrol bombs a short while later at Propylaia, outside Panepistimio metro station, where tear gas was used again.

Student organizations protested the government’s education bill, which foresees in-campus security forces and amended minimum grades required for university entry. It is scheduled for a plenary vote on Wednesday evening.

(amna.gr)

