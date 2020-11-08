52 fines for violating curfew and not wearing masks

The Cyprus Police carried out a total of 2,233 island-wide checks during the last 24 hours, reporting 26 individuals who violated a curfew on movement between 11.00 pm and 5.00 am in the districts of Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos, and Famagusta. Another 26 people were reported for not wearing face masks in the districts of Nicosia, Larnaca, Paphos and Famagusta. No establishment was fined for violating the measures in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Specifically, 14 people in Limassol, three in Larnaca, seven in Paphos and two in Famagusta were reported for violating curfew.

Alss, 12 people in Nicosia, four in Larnaca, three in Paphos and seven in Famagusta were reported for not wearing masks or for not properly wearing masks.

The checks included 88 checks carried out by the Port Police.

(philenews/CNA)