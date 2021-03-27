News Local 51 patients of COVID-19 at Reference Hospital

51 patients of COVID-19 at Reference Hospital

Some 51 patients of COVID-19 are today, Saturday, 27 March, being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital which is operating as a Reference establishment for coronavirus.

Out of the 51 patients, six are in the Increased Care Unit since they need to be more closely monitored, while 12 patients are bedridden.

As of 08:30 this morning, 10 people were being treated for COVID-19 at the Larnaca Genera Hospital.

Some 29 people are being treated at the Eden Resort Rehabilitation Center in Tersefanou, waiting for the two week safety period to finish, so they can go home.

(philenews/CNA)

By gavriella
