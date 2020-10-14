51 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced 51 new COVID-19 cases on 14 October, out of 2,291 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 2, 181.

Additionally, the following laboratory tests took place

396 tests through tracing

748 tests through private initiative

636 tests from expatriates/passengers

160 tests from public hospital labs

44 tests from students and teachers

308 tests from GP referrals and special patient groups

In total, four patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital. Moreover, two patients remain intubated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital and another two in the remaining hospitals.

(philenews)