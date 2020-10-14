51 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced 51 new COVID-19 cases on 14 October, out of 2,291 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 2, 181.
Additionally, the following laboratory tests took place
- 396 tests through tracing
- 748 tests through private initiative
- 636 tests from expatriates/passengers
- 160 tests from public hospital labs
- 44 tests from students and teachers
- 308 tests from GP referrals and special patient groups
In total, four patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital. Moreover, two patients remain intubated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital and another two in the remaining hospitals.
