509 new cases of COVID-19, five deaths on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of five persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 326, 213 men and 113 women with an average age of 77.8.The Health Ministry also announced 509 new Coronavirus cases out of 62,459 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 4 May, taking confirmed infections to 67,420.

The 509 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

31 through tracing of primary contacts (665 tests today)

Three within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports 1,750 tests today)

47 through private initiative (1,520 tests today)

Seven from public hospital labs (244 tests today)

Two from GP referral program by personal physicians (358 tests today)

19 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (717 tests today)

400 confirmed cases found through 57,205 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 400 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 70 Limassol 122 Nicosia 131 Paphos 40 Famagusta 31 Industrial area of Aradippou 1 Industrial area of Ergates 2 National Guard 0 Closed structures 3 Old people’s homes 0

In total, 61 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including two at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 32 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including six who are not on respirator, 27 in the COVID-19 unit, and 11 in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 59 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital, and nine in the Increased Care Unit, while six patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 33 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and five at the Increased Care Unit, while 14 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and six at the Increased Care Unit.

