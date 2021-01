The owner of a veterinary clinic in Paphos was fined 500 euros for violation of the measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the Police, during a check by members of the force, it was ascertained that the owner of the veterinary clinic did not have any signs informing his customers about COVID-19, did not have any signs on the floor or a thermometer.

So, he got a 500-euro fine by the Police.