50 years average age of COVID-19 hospitalized patients

It is worth noting that on 24 October, day when the last epidemiological bulleting of the Health Ministry was issued, 33 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized and their average age was 58 years.

Currently, 25 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four in the ICU. On person was released today, but as Amalia Hadjiyianni explained, those released remain in self-isolation at home, while others continue their medication as well.

It is also noted that as of today, additional staff has been assigned to the reference hospital, while the Pathology Department of the Famagusta General Hospital, which has 24 additional beds, will operate as COVID-19 clinic.

