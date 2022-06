The Police are looking for KYRIAKOS KYRIAKOU, 50, from Limassol to facilitate investigations into three case of obtaining money with false pretenses.

All three cases took place in Larnaca between 20 May and 20 June 2022. An arrest warrant is pending against him.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Larnaca CID at 24-804060, or the Citizen Line at 1460 or the nearest Police station.