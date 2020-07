Police said on Monday that a 50-year-old man from Paphos is still missing from his home since the morning of June 20.

The man is Liviu Rusu, pictured below, a Romanian national described as thin, 1.70 – 1.75 m tall with short, grey hair.

When he left his home on June 20 he was wearing blue jeans and a dark blue T-shirt.

Police call on anyone with information that may help locate the man to contact Paphos CID on 26-806021 or the citizens’ helpline on 1460 or their nearest police station.