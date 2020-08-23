News Local Jet ski accident: Police arrest 50-year-old who handed himself in-Update 2

Jet ski accident: Police arrest 50-year-old who handed himself in-Update 2

A 50-year-old jet ski driver was arrested around midday on Sunday by police who are investigating a case of causing death by negligence in relation to a jet ski accident on Saturday in Limassol that resulted in the death of a 55-year-old European national who was a co-passenger on the jet ski.

The victim’s identity was given to police by the 50-year-old when he handed himself in this morning after leaving the scene following the accident yesterday.

Head of the Limassol Crime Investigation Department (CID) Ioannis Soteriades said that the accident took place around 16:30 on Saturday near the Limassol Nautical Club.

“The victim is a 55-year-old European national who – like the 50 year old – lived and worked in Cyprus legally. We have not yet been able to locate any family members and we have informed his country’s embassy of his death,” Soteriades added.

He said that in addition to the charges being investigated against the jet ski driver, criminal offences have also emerged against the owner of the water sports business where the jet ski was rented from.

In particular, a Shipping Deputy Ministry officer working with the police on the case found that the business failed to record the renters’ details and to have them sign the required declaration saying that their obligations were explained to them and that they understand them.

Investigations continue in order to establish the circumstances under which the accident took place, while a post-mortem will determine the cause of death.

The 50-year-old was found floating in the water by the water sports business owners who went out looking for the two when the rental time for the jet ski expired.

Lifeguards from the nearest tower were immediately notified but despite their efforts the man did not come to.

By Josephine Koumettou
