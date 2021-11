According to the Police, around 22.50 last night a car driven by a 50-year-old on the road Kantou – Omodos toward Pachna, in the district of Limassol, initially crashed into a tree and then ended in a nearby field where it stopped. The driver, Chrysis Sofroniou from Pachna, was transferred to the Limassol General Hospital where the doctor on duty certified his death.

The Police are investigating the conditions of the accident.