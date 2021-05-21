50-year-old dead after conflict in Nicosia

NewsLocal50-year-old dead after conflict in Nicosia

A fight among three persons took place on Thursday evening in Nicosia and as a result one man died.

According to the first information, around 23:00 at Kallipoleos Street, outside a kiosk three people got into a fight for so far unknown reasons.

As a result the fatal injury of the 50-year-old.

Members of the Police Force rushed to the scene while the injured man was transferred to the Nicosia General Hospital where he died after a while.

According to the same information, the Police have already arrested a 41-year-old and a 31-year-old who are being interrogated.

