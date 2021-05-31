50 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Monday

The Health Ministry announced 50 new Coronavirus cases out of 47,063 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 31 May, taking confirmed infections to 72,457.

The 50 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

10 through tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (292 tests today)

Two taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,739)

Eight through private initiative (1,633 tests today)

Two from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (537 tests today)

28 confirmed cases found through 40,153 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place but no confirmed cases have been found:

334 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referral

373 tests from public hospital labs

Two tests from the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias

Analytically the 28 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 6 Limassol 15 Nicosia 3 Paphos 3 Famagusta 1 Old people’s homes 0 Industrial Area of Limassol 0 Industrial Area of Strovolos 0 Education 0 Closed structures 0

In total, 15 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including two at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 22 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including five who are not on respirator, 12 in the COVID-19 unit, and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 13 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit, while one patient is being treated at the Makarion Hospital.

(PIO