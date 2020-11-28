5 third country students employed illegally at two Nicosia restaurants

Authorities continued a campaign to stamp out the illegal employment of third country individuals who are being exploited by Cypriot employers for peanuts.

Officers from the police immigration service and the Nicosia Labour office conducted checks last night at three Nicosia businesses and arrested seven people working illegally in two of them.

Four of those arrested were working at a restaurant. Two are students who are in violation of their residence permits and the other 2 are living illegally in Cyprus, with their permits having experienced.

The other three arrested were students also working at a restaurant, in violation of their residence permits.

The owners of the restaurants are being investigated for illegal employment.