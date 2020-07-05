5 day remand for husband in major fraud case against wife accountant

The 63 year old husband of a 49 year old former head accountant in a Limassol based group of companies, suspect in a case of issuing forged orders to transfer millions of euros and stealing dozens of thousands, was remanded in custody for a further five days by the district court in Limassol.

The man was arrested after cashing 19 forged company checks, amounting to more than 20 thousand euro.

The 49 year old accountants’ 73 year old father was remanded on Friday for eight days after 50 forged checks to the tune of more than 60 thousand euro, to his name, were deposited to a personal bank account.

The three suspects are maintaining their right to silence, refusing to cooperate with police and simply saying that they will speak in court.

The 49 year old woman’s remand expires on Wednesday, with police continuing a massive investigation of a fraud case that exceeds four and a half million euro.