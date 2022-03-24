4×4 vehicles or chains needed for access to Morphou mountainous area.

NewsLocal4x4 vehicles or chains needed for access to Morphou mountainous area.

Snowfall
Only 4×4 vehicles or cars with snow chains can access the roads in mountainous Morphou area.

Also in the area of Limassol, the Agros-Palaichori is also open only 4×4 cars or cars with chains.

The following roads are closed to all vehicles due to snow:

  • Platres-Troodos,
  • Karvounas-Troodos
  • Prodromos Troodos
  • Platres-Moniatis
  • Pera Pedi-Plantres

Drivers are urged to be particularly careful, to keep a safe distance from oncoming vehicles, have their vehicle headlines on at all times and comply with police instructions.

