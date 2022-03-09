in-cyprus4th Wine & Music Fiesta at Patio on March 22 - 23

4th Wine & Music Fiesta at Patio on March 22 – 23

Patio Cocktail Bar is thrilled to announce the 4th Wine & Music fiesta organized.
Enjoy exciting wine and music celebration on Tuesday and Wednesday 22 & 23 of March 2022 from 18.00 – 00.00
The event features curated wine tastings by many producers, along with live music performances by established Cyprus artists.

When

Tuesday, March 22 at 6pm Marios Toumbas Jazz Quartet

Wednesday March 23 at 6 pm ‘Fuse’ with their rock acoustic programme

Where Patio Cocktail Bar

Tickets €20
Reservations: 22 664488

 

By Lisa Liberti
Taste

