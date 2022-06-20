Cyprus Insider's Guide4th Honey Festival in Odou Village on June 26
Cyprus Insider's GuideTaste of CyprusLocal FoodSweets

4th Honey Festival in Odou Village on June 26

Honey 352205 960 720
Honey 352205 960 720

The Honey villages of mountainous Larnaca, after the catastrophic fires of last summer, are getting ready to honour this treasure of nature for the fourth time with the Honey and Beekeeping festival which is hosted in one of the beekeeping areas of the area, in the picturesque village of Odou.

288414983 1854067461450146 4329012336183326715 N
288414983 1854067461450146 4329012336183326715 N

More than 30 exhibitors with honey and its derivatives from all over Cyprus are taking part in the Honey and Beekeeping festival, while there will be a huge range of gastronomic, beauty and wellness products with honey.

Also, guests will have the opportunity to get to know the picturesque village of Odos and discover its beauties.
Don’t miss a “honey getaway” in a wonderful village where you will spend wonderful moments with your family and friends of fun and interesting facts.

When Sunday, June 26 from 10:30 am till 7 pm
Where Central Square, Odou Village
Location
FB Page
Info 99 130092 Maria Solomonidou

Filter by cuisine

Asian CuisineChinese CuisineClassic Cypriot CuisineFish TavernsFish-SeafoodFrench CuisineItalian CuisineJapanese CuisineMeatMezeModern CuisineModern Cypriot CuisineTavernaTaverna – Rotisserie

Awarded

Cypriot Cuisine AwardTop Notch AwardToque d’Or Award 2019

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros