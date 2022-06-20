4th Honey Festival in Odou Village on June 26

The Honey villages of mountainous Larnaca, after the catastrophic fires of last summer, are getting ready to honour this treasure of nature for the fourth time with the Honey and Beekeeping festival which is hosted in one of the beekeeping areas of the area, in the picturesque village of Odou.

More than 30 exhibitors with honey and its derivatives from all over Cyprus are taking part in the Honey and Beekeeping festival, while there will be a huge range of gastronomic, beauty and wellness products with honey.

Also, guests will have the opportunity to get to know the picturesque village of Odos and discover its beauties.

Don’t miss a “honey getaway” in a wonderful village where you will spend wonderful moments with your family and friends of fun and interesting facts.

When Sunday, June 26 from 10:30 am till 7 pm

Where Central Square, Odou Village

Info 99 130092 Maria Solomonidou