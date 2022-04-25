4th dose of Covid-19 vaccine as of tomorrow, Tuesday

As of Tuesday, 26 April, people 60 and over will also be eligible for the 4th dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and will be able to arrange an appointment through the vaccination portal or through all walk-in centers across the island.

It is also noted that the Spyros Kyprianou vaccination center in Limassol will temporarily operate at the Linopetra Health Center due to athletic events.

The vaccine will be administered to all citizens 60 years old and over, to everyone who works or resides in nursing homes and closed units despite of age, to health professionals and to immunosuppressed, given that 5 months have elapsed since they got their booster shot.

An identification document (ID or passport) and vaccination card need to be shown.

Administration of the 4th dose is optional.

Walk in centers operate in all districts Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday between 0800-1500, Wednesday 0800-1800 and Saturday 0800-1300.