4th Radisson Blu Marathon takes place in Larnaca

Despite the rain falling over the southern coastal city of Larnaca, approximately 7,500 persons from 72 countries, including Ministers, diplomats and ambassadors, participated in the 4th Radisson Blu International Marathon which finished in the city’s famous promenade.

Annita Demetriou, President of the House of Representatives expressed satisfaction over the fact that the marathon was held for another year and especially after last year’s disruption caused by the COVID pandemic. “I think the participation show how much the people needed this event,” she added.

Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides took part in the event with a 68-person group under the banner “MFAandFriends,” comprising ambassadors, diplomats from foreign diplomatic missions to Cyprus, and MFA staff.

Athlete with impaired vision runs the marathon on his own

In this year’s Marathon included Giorgos Bellos, a Greek runner with 95% impaired visibility, who for the first time completed the marathon without his aide running by his side. Instead, he was wearing a camera which with the support of the Cyta network was broadcasting the route live to his coach who guided him along the way.

Describing the experience running on his own as “awesome,” he added that he was free as a young kid. “I would do it again and again” he said.

The Radisson Blu Marathon featured seven routes, the Marathon, half-Marathon, 10, 5 km corporate route, 5-km individual route, the McDonald’sΤΜ Teens Race 2,5km and the Fun Race 1km for adults.