493 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of four persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 426, 280 men and 146 women with an average age of 77.1. The Health Ministry also announced 493 new Coronavirus cases out of 33,583 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 2 August, taking confirmed infections to 102,716.

The 493 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

Nine taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,523 tests today)

156 through private initiative (3,706 tests today)

45 taken from public hospital labs (305 tests today)

Two taken within the framework of the GP referral program (221 tests today)

162 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (9,685 tests today)

119 confirmed cases found through 16,112 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

31 tests from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases)

Analytically the 119 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 21 Limassol 33 Nicosia 42 Paphos 8 Famagusta 13 Old people’s homes 1 National Guard 1 Special schools 5 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 69 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including 10 in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 43 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including seven who are out of respirator, 32 in the COVID-19 unit, and 12 in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 67 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 16 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 20 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 18 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and 4 in the Increased Care Unit, while three patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.