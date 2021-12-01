492 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 598, 384 men and 214 women with an average age of 75.8. The Health Ministry announced 492 new Coronavirus cases out of 84,456 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 1 December, taking confirmed infections to 134,965.

The 492 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

82 taken through the process of tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (1,513 tests today)

19 taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (4,185 tests today)

54 through private initiative (1,984 tests today)

Eight taken within the framework of public hospital labs (336 tests today)

Ones taken within the framework of GP referrals program (242 tests today)

218 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (42,299 tests today)

110 confirmed cases found through 33,897 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 110 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 8 Limassol 15 Nicosia 40 Paphos 7 Famagusta 2 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 35 National Guard 0 Closed structures 3 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 30 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including eight in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 22 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and eight in the Increased Care Unit. Also 14 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four patients at the COVID-19 unit. Finally, 21 patients are being treated in the ICUs including four patients who are not intubated.