491 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Monday

The Health Ministry announced 491 new Coronavirus cases out of 83,155 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 22 November, taking confirmed infections to 130,591.

The 491 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

58 cases taken through tracing of already confirmed cases (1,056 tests today)

One taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,283 tests today)

47 through private initiative (1,874 tests today)

11 taken within the framework of public hospital labs (275 tests today)

285 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (21,899 tests today)

89 confirmed cases found through 26,956 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally, the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed cases:

76 test taken within the framework of the GP referral program

Analytically the 89 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 9 Limassol 12 Nicosia 33 Paphos 9 Famagusta 2 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 24 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 25 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 15 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 18 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and seven in the Increased Care Unit. Also 16 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and two patients at the COVID-19 unit. Furthermore, four patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital Covid-19 unit. Finally, 17 patients are being treated in the ICUs including two patients who are not intubated.