Police are looking for information that could help locate Efstathios Nicolaou, born on 1/11/1971 in Limassol, regarding a case under investigation for drug trafficking.

The Police are releasing the man’s photo in an effort to get information that might help in finding him.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Limassol Anti-Narcotics Unit on 25-8050568, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.