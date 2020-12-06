49 “smart” vehicles for the Police

Within the framework of its updating and modernizing, the Police renewed its fleet with the purchase of 49 “smart” vehicles to cover its needs all over Cyprus.

According to a relevant announcement, the new “smart” police cars are equipped with state-of-the-art- technological systems, like Automatic Number-Plate Recognition (APNR) and systems reading speed.

The Police noted that the fleet’s renewal is aiming to upgrade its operational capacity thus contribution to the supervision of the road network and ultimately to the reduction of fatal road accidents.

(philenews)