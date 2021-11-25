489 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced 489 new Coronavirus cases out of 74,277 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 25 November, taking confirmed infections to 131,951.

The 489 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

88 cases taken through tracing of already confirmed cases (986 tests today)

Six taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (992 tests today)

86 through private initiative (1,953 tests today)

11 taken within the framework of public hospital labs (277 tests today)

One taken within the framework of the GP referral program (100 tests today)

202 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (43,864 tests today)

95 confirmed cases found through 26,105 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 95 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 1 Limassol 4 Nicosia 35 Paphos 12 Famagusta 4 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 38 National Guard 0 Closed structures 1 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 30 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 18 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and eight in the Increased Care Unit. Also 14 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four patients at the COVID-19 unit. Furthermore, two patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital Covid-19 unit. Finally, 19 patients are being treated in the ICUs including two patients who are not intubated.