484 new cases of COVID-19, five deaths on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of five persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 452, 294 men and 158 women with an average age of 77.1. The Health Ministry also announced 484 new Coronavirus cases out of 54,249 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 11 August, taking confirmed infections to 107,485.

The 484 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 50 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (384 tests today)
  • Six taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,900 tests today)
  • 81 through private initiative (3,132 tests today)
  • Two taken from public hospital labs (219 tests today)
  • 223 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (32,094 tests today)
  • 122 confirmed cases found through 15,429 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

  • 91 tests taken within the framework of GP referrals

Analytically the 122 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed Cases
Larnaca 15
Limassol 28
Nicosia 20
Paphos 10
Famagusta 8
Old people’s homes 1
National Guard 2
Closed structures 38
Sampling at airports 0

In total, 62 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 11 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital Increased Care Unit and 21 in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 54 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 12 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 14 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and four at the Increased Care Unit. Some 25 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit, while two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

Finally, 51 patients are being treated in the ICUs including four who are not intubated.

 

