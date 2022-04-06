48,000 out of court fines still pending

NewsLocal48,000 out of court fines still pending



Road Cameras


Transport Minister Giannis Karousos clearly pointed out that Cyprus will not proceed into the next phase of the cameras’ project if the current problems of the pilot phase are not resolved first.

Actually confirming yesterday’s report by O Phileleftheros that there are problems mainly in serving out of court fines to violators, the Minister said the company who undertook the project on the basis of a contract has been asked to five a timeline as to when the problem will be resolved.

He also said that every week a meeting under him is taking place and he is informed about developments. He noted that the target is to prevent accidents and not to collect fines. There are also thoughts to announce the roads on which there are cameras so that the drivers will be more careful.

