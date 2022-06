The Police are requesting information about Kalliroi Aristeidou, 48, who has been missing from her place of residence in Limassol since 8 June 2022.

The 48-year-old is of normal built, around 1.60 with long straight blond hair. Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Limassol CID at 25-805057 or the nearest Police Station, or the Citizen Line at 1460.