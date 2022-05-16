NewsLocal48-year-old found living with 27 dogs in dire living conditions

48-year-old found living with 27 dogs in dire living conditions

Following information that in a specific house in Limassol there is a number of dogs in dire living conditions, members of the Police issued a court warrant to search the said house.

Early this morning members of the Animal Police and of the Germasoyia Police Station, together with officers of the Limassol Veterinary Services went to the house of a 48-year-old man. When the man learned there was an arrest warrant against him, he tried to prevent the research but he was arrested. In the house were found 27 dogs in very bad living conditions and were taken by the Veterinary Services.

The man was accused in writing and was released while investigations continue.

